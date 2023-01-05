MI Secretary of State to receive Presidential Citizens Medal

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will receive the Presidential Citizens Medal from President Joe Biden in a White House ceremony on Friday, Jan. 6 for her work in protecting democracy.

The medal is the nation’s second-highest civilian award. It will be presented to her and other recipients on the second anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“I’m deeply honored to receive the Presidential Citizens Medal from the President of the United States for my work to ensure democracy prevails in Michigan and throughout the nation,” Benson said.

The Presidential Citizens Medal is awarded to Americans for exemplary deeds or services performed for a person’s country or fellow citizens. It was established by executive order under President Nixon in 1969.

Benson will receive the medal alongside other honorees, including election workers and Capitol Police, in a ceremony at the White House on Friday at 2 p.m.

