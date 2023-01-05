Midland Co. family calls for closure in cold case

MIDLAND Co., Mich. (WNEM) - The family of a 24-year-old Midland County man killed in a hit-and-run incident 31 years ago is asking for help so they can close the cold case and have closure.

On Dec. 12, 1991, 24-year-old Greg McRoberts was last seen riding his bike along S. Meridian Road in Lee Township. McRoberts was reported missing on Dec. 16, 1991. After an investigation, law enforcement found McRoberts’ body and his bike in a ditch on Jan. 4 along the road he was last seen riding on. It was a tough pill for Greg’s mother, Deanna, to swallow.

“Parents are supposed to pass away before a child. He had everything going for him,” Deanna said.

It’s hard for her around Christmas time. It was Greg’s favorite holiday.

“The first few years were really hard. I didn’t even want Christmas to come,” she added.

Scene evidence suggests the vehicle responsible for the hit-and-run may have been a light blue-colored 1982 through 1987 four-door Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme or Cutlass Supreme Brougham. Law enforcement officials said the car would have sustained damage to the right front corner, with some tan or red paint. It’s been decades now without a suspect. For the McRoberts family, it’s been decades without a son, a brother, and a father.

Law enforcement believe a light blue Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme or Cutlass Brougham may be linked to the crime. (Midland County)

Photos from law enforcement officials regarding the possible car used in the hit-and-run (Midland County)

“I mean, 31 years has been long enough, I think,” said Greg’s son, Greg McRoberts Jr., who also goes by Scotty.

Scotty wasn’t born at the time of his dad’s passing.

Teigha McRoberts was 15-months-old when Greg’s body was found. To this day, they continue to grieve a life without their dad.

“I do suffer from depression. I never had closure,” Teigha said.

“It is difficult to talk about,” added Scott.

“Our whole family has had this question: ‘what happened? Who did it?’ Our mom passed in 2017 from breast cancer. She never got to find out. Our grandpa passed away, he never got to find out. We want to find out before anyone else passes away. God forbid,” Teigha continued.

Not knowing the person responsible for your own dad’s death can feel like a ton of bricks.

“At first, I was negative. Who did this? Why? I just want to know what happened. Talk to me... you get this off your chest and it’ll bring closure to me,” Teigha said.

Then on March 25, 2005, they family almost received closure. The McRoberts family was sent an anonymous, typed letter from the suspected driver. It didn’t lead to any suspects, but Midland County Sheriff Myron Greene believes someone out there knows what happened.

“It is disclosed there, that person did share the incident with at least another person or a couple through an attorney, or through Alcoholics Anonymous. We believe there are other people that may have heard from the person involved. They should come forward,” Greene said.

In the letter, the person urges for change, writing in part: “I started going through a 12-step program and getting into touch with my higher power. I ended up finding that higher power in a personal relationship with God…. I needed to realize that the pain of the loss that I caused,” the letter stated.

You can read the full letter here.

Deanna opened the letter and acknowledges the person behind it was attempting to turn their life around. Something her son, Greg, was trying to do when he was alive.

“After many years, I don’t have revenge. I’m mild about it. I will get over it until this time of year, those bad memories will come back,” Deanna said.

“I’ve accepted he’s gone. Accepted my family is forever changed. The incident changed both families for sure. We are similar there. It would help them if they confessed or admit it and talk about it. Everything would wash off,” Scotty added.

“I believe that I would be able to forgive this person. Dealing with the guilt, having that on your conscience has affected your life but I think if you came forward and helped us and told us your story that would get it off your chest, too. Let’s make it happen please,” Teigha said.

There is hope that by next Christmas, the McRoberts won’t have to hold onto the painful unknown but instead get the gift of closure.

“It’ll be a great late Christmas gift for the mother, for the family, for this person to come forward. If you have info or heard anything we haven’t investigated, reach out to us,” Greene said.

Even in the dark of the unknown, the light shines in the form of Greg’s legacy: his kids.

“I think he’d be very proud that they’re doing well. Proud of his grandkids. He only saw Teigha. He didn’t get to see his other kids or grandkids. I feel bad about that. He missed out on all this. He probably would think that also,” Deanna said.

Even with the bad, the McRoberts family told TV5 they always look for silver linings. Scotty is having a son of his own this March. He will be named Greg Scott McRoberts III.

If you have any information or know anything related to this cold case, you are urged to reach out to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office. Reach out to Sheriff Myron Greene at 989-839-4627 or mgreene@co.midland.mi.us or Det. Brent Benzing at 989-839-462 or bbenzing@co.midland.mi.us.

