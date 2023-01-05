Saginaw’s new trash collection company off to a bad start

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw residents haven’t been getting their trash picked up during the new year after a new company was selected for the job.

The new company selected to collect trash in Saginaw is not off to a good start according to Saginaw residents.

TV5 cameras captured video of waste that should’ve been removed two days ago.

Saginaw resident Cathy Hildebrant said she has never experienced a delay in trash pickup until now.

“Not real good. You wonder, what’s going on?” Hildebrant said.

Hildebrant said her trash should’ve been collected on Tuesday, but on Thursday afternoon it was still on the curb.

This is the first week Priority Waste is picking up trash in Saginaw. Hildebrant said she has seen the yellow trucks on her street, but it’s a case of the haves and have-nots. Trash cans turned upside down across the street tell the story of waste that’s no longer there. Hildebrant said she can’t understand how her trash was missed.

“It’s like ‘Hey, guys, it’s sitting right there.’ It didn’t move,” Hildebrant said.

She said it is more than an eyesore; it’s a real concern.

“There’s birds and there’s critters out here,” Hildebrandt said. “And the longer we have it out here, the more we take a chance they’re going to start going through our trash.”

TV5 received a statement from Mid-Michigan Waste Authority, an organization made up of multiple municipalities that provide services like sewers, storm water management, and solid waste handling.

Mid-Michigan Waste Authority administrative director, Katharine Tessin said in a written statement:

“We understand that this week some residents did not have their trash collected on their usual day and materials are still at the curb. We’ve been talking to a lot of people in the city of Saginaw this week and understand their frustration. We also appreciate the understanding that they’ve shown. The city of Saginaw did select a new trash collector, Priority Waste. This is their first week on the job. When we talk to people one on one, most people understand that there is a learning curve the first time you do something. This new company is going through a bit of a learning curve and is committed to getting better every day. Service should catch up by the end of the week.”

TV5 cameras did capture Priority Waste trucks picking up trash today.

“There are a couple of things that are important; one is that we initiated the service change right after the holiday and some people are used to the old pick-up times under the previous provider. We are running earlier routes and can see our stops using cameras on our trucks. Having said that we are committed, just four days into our service agreement, to get service correct for everyone. Our goal is to make sure that Saginaw residents feel first-class customer service every day. These are temporary issues that are common to transitioning of providers in an 18,000 home community,” said Priority Waste spokesperson Matt Allen.

Hildebrant is hoping a truck will be stopping in front of her home soon.

“Get my trash. Get it now. Stop this. This is ridiculous,” she said.

Anyone that has a service issue is asked to call the Mid-Michigan Waste Authority at 989-781-9555 or go to their Facebook page.

