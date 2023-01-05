Scattered snow showers Thursday, otherwise tranquil heading into the weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The foggy and dreary conditions have finally cleared out of Mid-Michigan as quieter weather will start to take hold. There will be scattered snow showers today, however the warmer temperatures will keep it from sticking. As a result, roadway impacts are not expected today, then even drier conditions will start to take the area into the weekend. To all of the snow fans, we’ll need to wait longer for more measurable snow (I’m right there with you all, I want more!).

Today

Bus stops and the morning drive are in good shape with above-freezing temperatures and just cloudy skies. We could start to see flurries moving in from the southwest for those bus stops, however most stay dry. Although the better coverage of snow showers will be during the afternoon, we can’t rule out a few isolated snows this morning. Here’s a look at snow coverage for this afternoon.

Thursday will see scattered snow showers. (WNEM)

Highs today will reach up to around 37 degrees. We’re much more consistent across the board, not observing a large or sharp temperature split like the last few days. The wind today will be from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Wind chills will stay around 5 degrees colder than the air temperature.

Thursday will have highs in the middle 30s. (WNEM)

Tonight

Some snow showers will linger tonight with cloudy skies still holding on. If we see any accumulations, it would be this evening and tonight as temperatures fall below freezing. Even then, we’re expecting a dusting on grassy and elevated surfaces at the most. Lows will fall to around 30 degrees tonight, the wind shifting from the southwest to the west at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday night will have lows just below freezing. (WNEM)

Friday & Weekend

Just like the overnight, some snow showers will linger into Friday as well, though the majority of locations will stay dry. The better chance will be in the morning, so you may see a few snowflakes at the morning bus stops! Highs Friday reach up to around 36 degrees.

Friday will see highs in the middle 30s. (WNEM)

The weekend has been trending slightly up in temperatures (only a degree or two), but overall still around 5 degrees above average for this time. Saturday should reach around 35 degrees, with 37 degrees on Sunday.

The weekend is dry and tranquil! (WNEM)

The snow chances for our southern row of counties has also disappeared on Sunday, the latest data just continues to shift that low pressure farther south. Overall, this sets us up for dry weather over the weekend and even some sun! Partly to mostly sunny skies can be expected Saturday, then partly cloudy on Sunday. Get out and bask in the sun, just bundle up!

