Six Michigan dairy companies receive grant funding

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Six Michigan companies were among the 31 companies announced to receive $2.4 million in grants from the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA).

The Michigan businesses include Thistle Dew Creamery in Vassar, Charlevoix Cheese Company, Furniture City Creamery in Grand Rapids, Saltless Sea Creamery in Traverse City, Semifreddo LLC in Hart, and VernDale Products Inc. in Detroit.

“Michigan’s dairy industry provides nutritious foods produced and processed locally while making a significant economic impact across the state. Continuing to invest in our food and agriculture boosts rural and agriculture economic development helping to make us Michigan strong,” Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) Acting Director Kathy Angerer said.

In Sept. 2022, MDARD joined the federal DBIA program, which supports small to medium sized dairy businesses in diversifying on farm activity, creating value added products, enhancing dairy by-products, and creating or enhancing dairy export programs.

Since its creation in the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill, the DBIA has administered technical assistance and over $3.7 million in grants to dairy businesses in five midwestern states.

Additional funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is now supporting an expansion of the program’s service area to include Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, and Ohio.

MDARD is continuing to encourage the dairy industry to apply for these new grant opportunities. Funding will become available again in early 2023.

