Stabenow will not seek re-election

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Senator Debbie Stabenow is not seeking re-election in 2024.

The U.S. Senator made the announcement on Thursday, Jan. 5, saying she will leave the Senate at the end of her term on Jan. 3, 2025.

In a statement, the 72-year-old said she has “decided to pass the torch.”

Stabenow said over the next two years, she is focused on working to “improve the lives of Michiganders.”

“When my term ends, I intend to begin a new chapter in my life that includes continuing to serve our State outside of elected office while spending precious time with my amazing 96-year-old mom and my wonderful family,” Stabenow said.

