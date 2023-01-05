Stabenow will not seek re-election

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI)
Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Senator Debbie Stabenow is not seeking re-election in 2024.

The U.S. Senator made the announcement on Thursday, Jan. 5, saying she will leave the Senate at the end of her term on Jan. 3, 2025.

In a statement, the 72-year-old said she has “decided to pass the torch.”

Stabenow said over the next two years, she is focused on working to “improve the lives of Michiganders.”

“When my term ends, I intend to begin a new chapter in my life that includes continuing to serve our State outside of elected office while spending precious time with my amazing 96-year-old mom and my wonderful family,” Stabenow said.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Jan. 5th
The family of a 24-year-old Midland County man killed in a hit-and-run incident 31 years ago is...
Who left Greg McRoberts to die?
The family of a 24-year-old Midland County man killed in a hit-and-run incident from 31 years...
Midland Co. family calls for closure in cold case
Retired political science professor Paul Rozycki gives some insight into what the House...
Political watcher weighs in on GOP House battle