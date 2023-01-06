2022 Weather Review: significantly drier and slightly warmer than normal

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - 2022 was a year of weather extremes for much of the United States from extreme droughts in the west, to extreme flooding in Yellowstone, to destructive hurricanes in the Gulf and deadly tornadoes across the country, including Michigan’s first EF-3 tornado since 2012, in Gaylord. Here in Mid-Michigan, we had our share of weather extremes, but overall 2022 ended up a bit quieter than recent years. Lets dive into a breakdown of the weather of 2022 in Mid-Michigan.

PRECIPITATION

Mid-Michigan clocked in at slightly warmer than normal in 2022 but significantly drier than normal. We spent much of 2022 in drought conditions, ending the year with moderate-severe drought conditions for much of Mid-Michigan. Below is a graph showing the extent in drought conditions throughout the year within the National Weather Service Detroit Forecast Area (which includes most of Mid-Michigan). This suggests that much of the area consisted of drought conditions for the second half of the year, especially in December with 3 Mid-Michigan counties included in the Severe Drought category (level 3 out of 5).

We were so dry this year that 2022 in Saginaw ranks as the 16th driest year on record out of 126 years and Flint also ranks as the 16th driest year on record out of 129 years of data. This means that 2022 was drier than 88% of all other years on record in Flint, and drier than 87% of all other years on record in Saginaw. Flint had a staggering 8.47 inch deficit between normal and actual observed precipitation. An interesting side note to put this into perspective, the highest single day total rainfall for Flint was 2.06″ (June 7th), if you were to remove that single day total, just 1 day, Flint *would have* ended up with its 9th driest year on record! Additionally, this is the driest Flint has been in 20 years (2002 is the 10th driest year on record). Below is a look at the top ten driest years on record in Flint for reference. 2022 is ranked 16th with 23.44″.

Here is a look at some of the final numbers for 2022 for precipitation. Snowfall totals were a bit scattered in Mid-Michigan, as they usually can be. Saginaw came in at nearly 8″ of snow below normal but Flint came in with almost 2″ above average. Saginaw picked up just over an inch and a quarter in a single day on July 24th while Flint picked up a remarkable single day total of 2.06″ on June 7th!

September, October, November and December all came in drier than average in Saginaw, as did January which ranked as the 5th driest January of all time! In Flint, November 2022 ranks as the 2nd driest November of all time! Most other months were around average or even slightly above normal.

TEMPERATURES

Temperatures were thankfully a bit less-extreme for Mid-Michigan this year. Saginaw recorded an average high temperature of 57.3 degrees, which is only 0.2 degrees above normal, so essentially we were about average in Saginaw. In Flint, we ended a bit more above normal with 58.8 degrees which comes out to be 1.4 degrees above normal.

In the grand scheme of things, we ended up only slightly above normal this year. 2022 ranked as the 33rd warmest on record in Saginaw and the 32nd warmest on record in Flint which makes 2022 warmer than 74% of all other years in Saginaw (129 years) and warmer than 75% of all other years on record in Flint (130 years). 2022 was certainly cooler than the previous two years, however. For example, Flint reported an average high temperature of 60.4 degrees in 2020 and 60.5 degrees in 2021 - that works out to be 3.2 and 3.3 degrees above normal - which is significant.

Saginaw recorded a maximum temperature of 95 degrees on June 21st and a minimum temperature of -5 degrees on January 16th. Saginaw set record high temperatures on May 12th, 13th, and 14th, June 15th and 21st, and November 10th. No low temperature records were set in 2022.

Flint recorded a maximum temperature of 96 degrees also on June 21st and a minimum temperature of -14 degrees on January 29th. Flint only set one high temperature record on June 15th and was just shy of record highs on the dates that Saginaw set record highs mentioned above. Flint set a record low on April 28th.

WEATHER

Mid-Michigan saw its share of all types of weather this year, as we usually do. Below is a break down of types of weather and how many days they were observed (for Saginaw) and the percent of days of the year that the type of weather was observed.

Saginaw saw 28% of the year under cloudy skies and 40% of the year under fair (sunny) skies. In total, this means that roughly 72% of the year saw at least some amount of sunshine. This brings back some good memories of summer sun during these cloudier times of the year and if you feel that its been cloudier than normal recently, you’d be correct! 71% of December, which is 22 out of 31 days, was cloudy and only 3 days out of the month were considered to have fair skies! That’s quite cloudy, even for December!

Thunderstorm activity was also low this year, only 26 days reported thunderstorms at Saginaw, but we did have 198 days with at least some amount of rain, which works out to be a little over half of the year. Another interesting stat tells us that just under half of the year (47%) had some amount of fog at Saginaw! We had 90 days with snow and 8 days with freezing rain and/or sleet. Keep in mind, that several days had all types of precipitation.

Michigan also had a quiet year for tornadoes overall. Michigan averages around 16 tornadoes a year across the state, but in 2022 Michigan only saw 5 tornadoes: an EF-1 that crossed into the Upper Peninsula after forming in Wisconsin, the Gaylord EF-3, the two EF-0 tornadoes in Tuscola County and the Genesee-Wayne County EF-0. While Michigan only totaled 5 tornadoes, 3 of them occurred in parts of Mid-Michigan. The historic Gaylord tornado was a stark reminder that violent tornadoes DO happen in Michigan and tornadoes DO hit cities. It has been abnormally quiet for tornadoes in Mid-Michigan in the last 10 years or so, but these deadly and highly destructive tornadoes CAN and DO happen here.

Here is some information on those three Mid-Michigan tornadoes in 2022:

GENESEE & WAYNE COUNTY TORNADO | July 11th, 2022

This tornado began around 11:33 PM along the shoreline of eastern Lake Fenton, in Genesee County and continued for 7.5 miles before dissipating about 3 miles northeast of Holly around 11:42 PM after crossing North Holly Road and Grange Hall road, ending just a few miles from crossing I-75 in Wayne County. This tornado’s maximum width was 40 yards with maximum wind speeds estimated to be 65 mph. Tree damage was abundant, with several homes sustaining damage from fallen trees and tree limbs. A few structures sustained minor roof and siding damage due to winds.

This tornado was rated EF-0.

TUSCOLA COUNTY TORNADOES | August 1st, 2022

The first tornado began around 1:56 PM, roughly 3.2 miles northeast of Vassar. The tornado continued for around 7 minutes, tracking an estimated 2.3 miles, crossing Ringle Road, the Cass River, Oak Road, Rowland Road and Sheridan Road. It had a maximum width of 200 yards and a maximum wind speed estimated to be 80 mph. The tornado would dissipate 5.5 miles northeast of Vassar. Most damage included numerous uprooted trees along with sheared trees and tree limbs.

The second tornado began around 2:14 PM about 5.6 miles south of Caro along M-46. This tornado was rather short lived, tracking for about a half mile and lasting for only 2 minutes, crossing over M-24. It’s maximum width was around 100 yards with a maximum wind speed estimated to be 75 mph. This tornado dissipated 5.4 miles south southeast of Caro. This tornado caused additional tree damage near the intersection of M-24 & M-46.

Both tornadoes were rated EF-0.

2021 & 2020 featured far more extreme weather across Mid-Michigan recording some of the warmest years on record, several tornadoes in 2021 and the historic flooding in May of 2020. Thankfully 2022 was a bit more tame outside of our very dry conditions during the second half of the year.

Now to see what 2023 holds for us, stick with the TV5 First Alert Weather team and check out your full forecast HERE.

