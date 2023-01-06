Alma Police seeking help locating robbery suspect

The Alma Police Department is seeking help identifying a robbery suspect.
ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - A woman’s bag was stolen after being approached by an unknown male suspect in Alma and the Alma Police Department is asking for help identifying him.

About 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, the victim was walking in the area of W. End Street and Garfield Avenue when she was approached by the male suspect, who tried to engage her in conversation, police said.

The woman attempted to walk away from him, but the suspect grabbed her bag and pulled her to the ground, police said, adding the suspect ran from the scene after.

He ran south on Garfield Avenue and turned east on Orchard Street before the victim lost sight of him, police said.

The suspect has a medium build, strawberry blond wavy hair, and is described as being in his mid-20s. He was wearing a dark grey sweatshirt and light grey sweatpants, police said.

The Alma Police Department is asking for assistance in locating and identifying the suspect. If anyone has any information on this case, contact Det. Tyler Kinsey at 989-463-9524 or Central Dispatch to reach an on-duty officer at 989-875-7505.

