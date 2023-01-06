Cash reward offered for information on child’s unsolved murder

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the unsolved murder of a 10-year-old boy.

A house in the 5000 block of Granville Avenue on Flint’s north side was shot multiple times about 10 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2018.

One of those bullets struck 10-year-old Jaques Ja’mon Allen. He died the following day, Crime Stoppers said.

If anyone has any information that could help solve the case, Crime Stoppers asks that you submit a tip by calling 1-800-422-5245 or on their website.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.