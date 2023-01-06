Cash reward offered for information on unsolved murder

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved murder.

Darryl Stade, 44, was shot and killed at the Kearsley Park pavilion, located at 1700 Kearsley Park Blvd. in Flint, about 9:30 p.m. on March 20, 2020.

Stade had traveled from the Grayling area with other individuals to meet with an unknown person, according to Crime Stoppers.

The other passengers were not injured.

If you have any information on this case, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

