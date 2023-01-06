Cash reward offered for information on unsolved murder

Darryl Stade, 44, was shot and killed at the Kearsley Park pavilion, located at 1700 Kearsley...
Darryl Stade, 44, was shot and killed at the Kearsley Park pavilion, located at 1700 Kearsley Park Blvd. in Flint, about 9:30 p.m. on March 20, 2020.(Crime Stoppers)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved murder.

Darryl Stade, 44, was shot and killed at the Kearsley Park pavilion, located at 1700 Kearsley Park Blvd. in Flint, about 9:30 p.m. on March 20, 2020.

Stade had traveled from the Grayling area with other individuals to meet with an unknown person, according to Crime Stoppers.

The other passengers were not injured.

If you have any information on this case, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Alma Police Department is seeking help identifying a robbery suspect.
Alma Police seeking help locating robbery suspect
Michigan program trains prisoners to trim around power lines
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Friday Morning, Jan. 6th
Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow said her next two years in the Senate will be her last.
Sen. Stabenow will not run for re-election in 2024