Kildee recounts details of Capitol insurrection on two year anniversary

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Two years have passed since a violent mob attacked the U.S. Capitol in a failed attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

U.S. Representative Dan Kildee was there and he said it’s a day he’ll never forget.

“I went through, you know, hell on that day,” Kildee said.

Jan. 6, 2021, is a day Kildee calls an enormously significant moment in American history. He wasn’t only a witness to it, he was part of it.

An angry mob of then-president Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an effort to stop then-president-elect Joe Biden’s victory over Trump. Kildee was trapped with others in the Gallery of the House when the attack occurred.

“We were there for 41 minutes trying to figure out if there was going to be some sort of rescue, and ultimately there was but it was a long 41 minutes,” he said.

In the two years since the insurrection, many people involved in the attack on democracy have either pled to or have been convicted of criminal charges. While Kildee is glad to see them facing justice, he said he is disappointed that former president Donald Trump has not.

“He was so obsessed with his power that he was willing to lie, cheat, and steal in order to maintain that power,” Kildee said.

Kildee said that Trump and others, who Kildee believes riled up a group of ill-informed people to attack the capitol, should be held accountable.

“That means the former president, but it also means those members of Congress, who even after this bloody and deadly insurrection, even after that, they came back to the floor of the House of Representatives and continued the lie, and voted to overturn a legitimate election for president,” Kildee said.

But as dark as that day was for Kildee, he said there was light. After all, democracy did win in the end.

“The courageous people who defended us allowed us the moment to go back to the floor of The House of Representatives and confirm the election that the American people determined. And I’m proud of that,” he said.

Lawmakers have wrapped up their ceremonies marking two years since the Capitol insurrection. The names of five officers who were lost as a result of the tragic event and another officer who was killed at a Capitol checkpoint were read.

A moment of silence followed in tribute to the 140 officers who were seriously injured defending democracy.

