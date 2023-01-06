Last day of damp/cloudy conditions before a pleasant weekend!

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - All of this week has been cloudy with damp and gloomy conditions, but we turn the corner this weekend as our weather pattern starts to change. If you have plans for the weekend or are looking to take down your outdoor holiday decorations, this weekend will fully cooperate! Quieter weather even holds into the start of next week too.

Today

This morning the bus stops and morning drive won’t see any weather-related impacts other than some damp pavement. Icy conditions are not expected. The clouds still hold on all day with some lingering snow and mixed showers, but coverage of those today should be less than Thursday. Highs make their way up to around 36 degrees this afternoon. With a continued west wind at 5 to 10 mph, it will feel nearly identical to Thursday.

Friday sees nearly identical temperatures to Thursday. (WNEM)

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies still hang on tonight, but any lingering snow or mix left will fully come to an end. Lows will fall to around 26 degrees with a west northwest wind from 5 to 10 mph.

Friday night sees temperatures falling back into the 20s. (WNEM)

Weekend Outlook

The weekend has drier and brighter weather! (WNEM)

The big takeaway for this weekend is some sunshine! While it won’t be fully sunny, clouds will be able to break up more with high pressure overhead. Expect partly to mostly sunny conditions Saturday, then partly cloudy skies Sunday.

Highs reach up to 35 degrees Saturday, then 36 degrees Sunday. The wind will be lighter both days at 5 to 10 mph. As mentioned above, whether you’re taking down your decorations, or simply just running some errands, the weather will be very cooperative!

There are no strong signals for any significant weather right now as we go through much of next week, take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.