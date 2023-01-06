Police: Body recovered from Saginaw River

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Multiple law enforcement agencies and first responders are behind The Temple Theatre investigating a body recovered in the Saginaw River, police said.

TV5 heard a report of police presence behind The Temple Theatre and arrived on the scene. Our crew said there was a body being pulled from the river by law enforcement and first responders.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the body has been in the river for a while but they are not sure for how long, police said.

Due to flooding and other weather conditions, police said it is possible the body could have traveled from another location before it was discovered.

Police said they were transporting the body to the morgue to have a pathologist determine the cause of death.

