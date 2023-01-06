Police: Body recovered from Saginaw River

Scene of body recovered from Saginaw River
Scene of body recovered from Saginaw River(WNEM)
By Emily Brown
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Multiple law enforcement agencies and first responders are behind The Temple Theatre investigating a body recovered in the Saginaw River, police said.

TV5 heard a report of police presence behind The Temple Theatre and arrived on the scene. Our crew said there was a body being pulled from the river by law enforcement and first responders.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the body has been in the river for a while but they are not sure for how long, police said.

Due to flooding and other weather conditions, police said it is possible the body could have traveled from another location before it was discovered.

Police said they were transporting the body to the morgue to have a pathologist determine the cause of death.

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more about this incident.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The House of Esther's Outreach Program
The House of Esther's Outreach Program
TV5 FIRST ALERT WEATHER REVIEW 2022
2022 Weather Review: significantly drier and slightly warmer than normal
Attorney General Dana Nessel
Michigan AG pledges to pursue case against Trump electors
Top stories
TV5 news update: Friday afternoon, Jan. 6