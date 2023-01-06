Priority Waste catching up on trash pick-up delays

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Residents in parts of Saginaw had been upset with the city’s new trash collection company for delays in trash pick-ups, but the company is now almost caught up.

TV5 reported Thursday that Priority Waste began trash removal for Saginaw this week, and the company is almost caught up.

“One more day of staring at it and I think I was going to start throwing it myself,” said Saginaw resident Kathy Hildebrant.

Hildebrant spoke to TV5 Thursday to talk about her rubbish that should’ve been picked up Tuesday. On Friday, it was gone.

Crews from Priority Waste are working to get trash that in some cases, has been out for days.

“It’s an eyesore you know? Nobody wants their trash sitting out that long,” Hildebrant said.

The City of Saginaw posted an update to its Facebook page to update citizens on trash removal. The post told residents that Priority Waste has two additional trucks currently serving the city, along with their regular assigned fleet. The statement also said that trash routes for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday trash days are being rerun today, Thursday routes are on target, and Friday routes should be run with all lessons learned implemented.

According to the Mid-Michigan Waste Authority, Priority Waste is making progress.

They said that many areas from earlier this week have now been collected. In addition, Priority Waste will have multiple trucks rerunning the city of Saginaw on Saturday, Jan. 7. Priority Waste is on track to begin fresh on Monday, Jan. 9 to provide service on each resident’s regular collection day.

In a press release, Priority Waste said that additional resources will remain in place during the week of Jan. 9, which includes several mobile managers who will be monitoring the progress of collection services throughout each day and responding to any issues as they arise.

“I’m very apologetic to the community. So sorry for the inconvenience,” said Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore. “It’s a learning process for us, and I say let’s give them a chance. Now, if it continues to happen, then that’s a problem for me.”

Moore said city leaders chose to go with Priority Waste at the beginning of the year because residents would’ve seen a larger rate increase with Waste Management.

“It’s something new, and so anything new, we got to work out the kinks, so I’m hoping, crossing my fingers that the next go-round next week is going to be a lot smoother,” Moore said.

Hildebrant agreed with the mayor.

“I’m hoping so. I really am. And you know, sorry it got all messed up for you but wow, not cool,” Hildebrant said.

Priority Waste wants residents to have their trash out no later than 7:00 a.m. on their regular collection day.

For additional service information, contact Mid Michigan Waste Authority at 989-781-9555 or visit their website.

