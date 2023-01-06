Saginaw returns home to host Kitchener Friday night

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a 5-2 loss to the Spitfires Wednesday, the Saginaw Spirit (23-10-2-0) host the Kitchener Rangers (15-15-2-0) Friday, January 6, at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight’s Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.

The Saginaw Spirit are hosting a family food drive presented by Corteva Agriscience. Fans are invited to bring non-perishable foods to the Budweiser Red Room. Donating five or more items grants an entry into a giveaway for a signed Spirit jersey.

Tickets:

Ticketmaster

Phone: (989) 497-7747

In-Person: Saginaw Spirit Store (6321 State St.), Dow Event Center Box Office

Broadcast:

Television: CHL TV, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 463

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

Last Time:

Saginaw lost 5-2 to their West division rival the Windsor Spitfires Wednesday, January 4, at the WFCU Centre. 15-year-old Michael Misa scored his team-leading 19th goal of the season and overager Theo Hill added his eighth goal of the season in the loss. Joey Willis, Mitchell Smith, PJ Forgione, and December’s OHL Rookie of the Month Zayne Parekh added assists. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak that began before the holiday break.

Box Score & Highlights

Kitchener fell 5-4 to the Soo Greyhounds Wednesday, January 4, at the GFL Memorial Gardens in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. After battling back from down two goals to tie the game at 4-4, the Rangers saw a late Bryce McConnell-Barker goal give the Greyhounds a win. Simon Motew scored a goal and two assists in the loss for Kitchener. Latest acquisition Danny Zhilkin (trade with Guelph on January 2) scored a goal in his first game with Kitchener.

Box Score & Highlights

This Season:

The Spirit and the Rangers have faced off once so far this season. On November 4, Kitchener held Saginaw scoreless in a 1-0 game at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Roman Schmidt scored the only goal in the contest for the Rangers, and Tristan Lennox made 20 saves on 21 shots for Saginaw.

Players to Watch:

Anaheim Ducks prospect Pavel Mintyukov curenty sits third in the OHL with 51 points and second with 37 assists. He leads OHL defensemen in all scoring categories (14G, 37A, 51P). In the last six games, the defenseman has two goals and 12 assists. Michael Misa leads all rookies in goals (19) as well as his team. New York Islanders prospect Tristan Lennox’s 3.11 goals against average (GAA) and an .886 save percentage (SV%) are the top marks for Saginaw goaltenders. He is also fourth in the OHL with 16 wins.

Francesco Pinelli leads the Kitchener Rangers in points (43) and was named December’s OHL Player of the Month. On his current six-game point streak, Pinelli has tallied four goals, 11 assists, and 16 points. In six games with the Rangers, Francesco Arcuri has a goal and seven assists for eight points. His 24 goals are fourth in the OHL. Defenseman Hunter Brzustewicz has the most assists of all Rangers skaters with 26. Goaltender Marcus Vandenberg’s 2.94 GAA and .912 SV% are the best for his club.

Saginaw has four (4) players drafted into the National Hockey League (NHL), including Pavel Mintyukov (Anaheim), Matyas Sapovaliv (Vegas), Tristan Lennox (New York Islanders), and Hunter Haight (Minnesota).

Kitchener has six (6) players drafted into the NHL, including Danny Zhilkin (Winnipeg), Filip Mesar (Montreal), Francesco Pinelli (Los Angeles), Francesco Arcuri (Dallas), Tomas Hamara (Ottawa), and Roman Schmidt (Tampa Bay).

