Some sunshine returns for this weekend, plus a break from the wet weather

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It hasn’t been the nicest week around Mid-Michigan, but we’re expecting to turn the corner soon!

Showers will pass through occasionally this evening, but as we get set for the weekend, things have a much better chance of drying out. We’ll also finally see some sunshine break through the clouds, something that we haven’t seen much of lately, even though that’s not unexpected this time of year.

This Evening & Overnight

We’re seeing a lot less showers this evening when compared to other nights this week, and our visibility values are finally starting to climb as well. Most reporting stations are reporting perfect 10′s (miles) in visibility tonight.

Any showers that remain this evening shouldn’t last too long into the overnight period, and we’ll dry out into Saturday morning. These showers should also be fairly light and with temperatures above freezing this evening, we shouldn’t see issues on the roads.

Low temperatures for late Friday night and Saturday morning. (WNEM)

As we drop into the 20s for overnight lows, be mindful of any slick areas that may develop overnight on roads that don’t get a chance to dry out completely. Even still, we think most areas should be okay. The areas to look out for a little bit more would be areas like bridges, overpasses, and other elevated surfaces.

Saturday

Clouds won't leave entirely, but will open up more than they have much of this week. (WNEM)

It’s always tough to get rid of clouds completely this time of year, and we are expecting some of them to linger through Saturday based on some of the data we’re looking at this afternoon. However, even if clouds are a bit stubborn in some areas, or occasionally pass through your town, we still expect some sun to poke through even in those spots. Certainly more than we’ve seen through this week!

High temps for Saturday, January 7th. (WNEM)

Highs will be a bit cooler on Saturday thanks to a cooler start to the day, but we should still manage to climb into the lower and middle 30s. Winds will be out of the northerly direction around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Dry weather continues Saturday night, with lows dropping into the 20s. Light winds will remain.

Sunday

A mix of clouds and sunshine is expected again on Sunday, with another day free of any wet weather.

High temps for Sunday, January 8th. (WNEM)

That sun, in conjunction with a southerly wind flow turning southwesterly, should bring us back into the middle 30s for high temperatures on Sunday afternoon. Winds will remain light around 5 to 10 miles per hour, keeping our wind chill fairly minor.

A mix of clouds and sun is expected Sunday. (WNEM)

Any Sunday evening plans or errands will be uninterrupted by the weather, with another night of dry conditions. Overnight lows may be a bit warmer than Saturday night, but not by much. Expect another night in the 20s.

