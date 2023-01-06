Stabenow to ‘pass the torch’ in 2024

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow announced that her next two years in the U.S. Senate will be her last.

The 72-year-old senator will not seek re-election in 2024.

Stabenow has served in the state House and Senate and served two terms in the U.S. House before becoming Michigan’s first female U.S. Senator, taking her seat in 2001.

“I feel so strongly about having the ability to pass the torch to the next generations of young leaders, and boy, do we have some great people in Michigan,” Stabenow said.

Stabenow’s announcement opens a seat in a key battleground state as Democrats prepare to defend their majority in the upper chamber in 2024.

Political analyst Andrea Lafontaine, Griffin Endowed Chair in American Government at CMU, said whoever runs for her seat will have a big legacy to follow.

“When I think of Debbie, I think of Michigan. Senator Stabenow, I think of the Great Lakes. Michigan is defined by the Great Lakes; I think of agriculture,” Lafontaine said. “She carried the water on those issues. She really put her state first and people first.”

Lafontaine, a former Republican state representative, said she expects the seat will attract a lot of interest.

“I think we’ll see the common, you know the names that everyone else is throwing around, but I think there may be a couple of wild cards too that we should be mindful of. But I hope whoever it is, they know they have big shoes to fill,” Lafontaine said.

Lafontaine said Stabenow laid the groundwork so that the next generation of female politicians can lead the world.

“It’s really inspiring and I’m incredibly grateful for it. I have a daughter myself, so I hope we continue on this trend that it keeps getting better,” Lafontaine said.

Stabenow’s announcement has set off a flurry of speculation about who might run for her seat.

According to Politico, sources have said Representatives Elissa Slotkin of Holly and Debbie Dingell of Ann Arbor are considering the idea, as is Haley Stevens of Waterford Township.

Stabenow said not to expect Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to run, pointing out that Whitmer is beginning her second term with Democrats in charge of the House and Senate for the first time in four decades.

“She’s got so much she wants to get done, and she’s such a wonderful leader, and so I was not surprised that her commitment is to Michigan,” Stabenow said.

Congressman Dan Kildee is not considering a Senate run either. A Flint spokesperson said the Flint Democrat is focused on delivering results in his current office.

