Brief sunshine possible this weekend, above normal temperatures next week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We are continuing to dry out across Mid-Michigan today and we should remain a bit on the chilly side heading into the evening. Cloud cover has simply been tough to beat here in Mid-Michigan today, as it often is in January. Chances for sunshine will be sparse for the rest of the afternoon and before sunset this evening - more-so what I am still watching for will be a few breaks in the existing cloud cover allowing some brief sunshine through. Temperatures have topped out in the low 30s for most of us this afternoon and tonight we head back down into the low to mid 20s.

Cloud cover should remain persistent tonight, though a few breaks will remain possible. Thankfully though, dry conditions also prevail tonight leaving us with no real weather concerns. Tomorrow morning will start chilly though, in the low-mid 20s.

Tomorrow temperatures should be a couple degrees warmer than today, still stuck in the low-mid 30s however, with again some chances for breaks in the cloud cover. We look to remain dry with above normal temperatures to start the work week, with only a very small chance of rain/snow on Tuesday. Better chances for rain & or snow come late Thursday and Friday.

Below is a look at your hour-by-hour forecast for this afternoon, this evening, tomorrow morning and tomorrow afternoon.

TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.