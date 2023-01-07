McCarthy secures speakership in 15th vote after chaotic 14th round

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNEM) - After 15 rounds of voting, Republican Kevin McCarthy has secured enough votes to become House speaker. Chaos had erupted late Friday evening during the 14th round of voting after Republican Matt Gaetz voted “present,” leaving McCarthy one vote shy of victory.

Despite looking as though they would adjourn until Monday, and after hurried discussions among GOP members, representatives returned to their seats to begin the 15th round. Just before 12:30 a.m., the vote was decided and McCarthy had officially secured the speakership.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.