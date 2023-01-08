Crews battle fire at abandoned hotel in Buena Vista Township

BUENA VISTA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Firefighters are working to end a fire at an abandoned hotel in Buena Vista Township.

The fire is at the old Welcome Inn and Suites on M-46 near I-75. Saginaw and Buena Vista Township Fire Departments are on scene.

In October, Buena Vista Township officials announced funding to demolish the building.

