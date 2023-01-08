Crews battle fire at abandoned hotel in Buena Vista Township

Crews battle fire at abandoned Welcome Inn hotel in Buena Vista Twp.
Crews battle fire at abandoned Welcome Inn hotel in Buena Vista Twp.(WNEM)
By George Castle
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:17 PM EST
BUENA VISTA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Firefighters are working to end a fire at an abandoned hotel in Buena Vista Township.

The fire is at the old Welcome Inn and Suites on M-46 near I-75. Saginaw and Buena Vista Township Fire Departments are on scene.

In October, Buena Vista Township officials announced funding to demolish the building.

