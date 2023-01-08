Remaining mostly cloudy with above normal temperatures this week

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Evening Forecast Update
By Kyle Gillett
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The forecast remains dry and cloudy going forward into the overnight hours and tomorrow. Temperatures should fall into mid-upper 20s across Mid-Michigan tonight so we start Monday a touch on the chilly side, but we will warm back into the mid-upper 30s during the afternoon on a stiff southwest wind. Speaking of the wind, we should hold the calm wind through tonight but we do pick up a bit tomorrow afternoon. Gusts of 15-20 mph will be possible tomorrow.

We will remain dry tomorrow, but we should also be cloudy once again. Its not impossible for us to see some brief sun, but I again expect us to be cloudy all day.

Dry conditions may continue into Tuesday, but we are watching a small chance for a light rain or snow chance Tuesday - currently we don’t expect any impacts from this and its quite possible that a majority of the area remains dry. Temperatures will remain above freezing and above normal for much of the coming week before cooling down a little into the end of the week and the weekend as a storm system moves through the Great Lakes. This system may also provide a risk for rain and snow Thursday and Friday.

Below is a look at your hour-by-hour forecast for this evening, Monday morning, and Monday afternoon:

