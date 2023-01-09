A chance for a few showers tomorrow, clouds roll on

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Well, no doubt about it, sunshine was a bust most of the weekend.

High pressure trapped our lingering moisture from the snow melt, rain, and fog for most of the week near the surface, and that resulted in a stubborn deck of low clouds. As we work through this week, clouds will remain stubborn and above-average temperatures will continue to be the more favorable outcome in the 7-Day forecast.

This Evening & Overnight

Although skies may briefly clear out tonight, even in some areas that didn’t see much clearing today, don’t expect that to last too long this evening. Clouds will fill back in as the night goes along, though we should manage dry conditions through the night.

Low temperatures will be a mix of 20s and low 30s. (WNEM)

Temperatures that were in the 30s and 40s today will gradually fall into at least the low 30s in most areas tonight, with 20s possible in our coldest areas. With the clouds remaining stubborn, we won’t be falling too far from where we are this evening. Winds will eventually become light & variable overnight.

Tuesday

Although we should get through the morning rush dry, there is a chance we could see some snow and mixed showers for tomorrow. We do not expect these showers to be all that heavy, and there will be some areas that don’t see anything at all. Accumulations with the snowfall, if any, would be very minor.

Scattered snow and mixed showers are possible on Tuesday. (WNEM)

High temperatures will be in the lower 30s to near 40 again on Tuesday afternoon, with a southeasterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

High temperatures on Tuesday are expected to be a mix of 30s to near 40. (WNEM)

Any showers should taper off into the evening hours if not beforehand, with only a small chance for some lingering drizzle into Tuesday night. Otherwise, clouds will be overhead with dry weather for most. Overnight lows will settle in the upper 20s to low 30s into Wednesday morning.

Storm System Late Week?

We are keeping our eyes on the potential for a more organized storm system in the Thursday and Friday time frame, though as is usually the case in these situations, the finer details are relatively fuzzy at this point.

There is a chance for a more organized storm system later this week. (WNEM)

What we know now, is there is a high likelihood of a storm system passing through the Great Lakes or Ohio Valley, but the exact path is something that will need to be figured out over the next few days. Generally, all of our models at this point are showing signs of a rain to snow transition from Thursday into Friday.

Accumulating snow looks POSSIBLE, but is far from a sure thing right now. At this point, just stay tuned as we work through the next few days.

