Fire stirs conversation of blight removal in Buena Vista Twp.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A fire destroyed what many considered to be an eyesore in Buena Vista Township over the weekend.

The former Welcome Inn was scheduled to be demolished later this year, thanks to a federal grant secured by Congressman Dan Kildee in December of 2022.

Many are wondering what will happen with that money now.

“Both the township and myself have been in contact with the congressman’s office trying to verify that the clean up portion of this will still be eligible,” Saginaw County Treasurer Tim Novak said.

Novak is the chairperson of the Saginaw County Land Bank Authority. He said around $500,000 in federal funds were awarded to his agency to tear down the former Welcome Inn located in Buena Vista. However, a fire took care of that on Saturday night, Jan. 7.

Novak is now checking with Kildee’s office to make sure the money can be used to clear away the debris, and that’s not all.

“In the name of blight removal, could these excess funds, after clean up here, could we use those to demolish Saginaw County land bank-owned homes, blighted homes, in Buena Vista township?”

Until then, Buena Vista Township Superintendent Torrie Lee said remnants of the abandoned structure will stay right where they are.

“We cannot touch it until we know for sure that the money is coming our way. They will not pay us or reimburse us for anything that we do with the property. So as of right now, it will be the sight that you see,” she said.

For now, all Lee can do is wait and see how much, if any, money will be distributed to Buena Vista by the Saginaw County Land Bank Authority to address this property.

“We hope that we do get the money so that we can clean up this site. And that some investor is interested in that property, so we can move forward with something great on this corner,” she said.

As for Novak, he said the federal funds haven’t arrived yet but when they get here, the job won’t be as difficult thanks to a little bit of irony.

“It certainly will make clean up a lot easier and safer, and thank God no firefighters were injured in the fire. So it can be a blessing,” he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

