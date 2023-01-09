Grand Blanc group auctions off experience to act with Larry David

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Mid-Michigan residents may get a chance to meet and act with Larry David, who is best known for his work on “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

David is also the creator of “Seinfeld.”

The opportunity, thanks to a Grand Blanc woman with a Hollywood connection, comes as an effort to raise money to create new avenues for transportation equity in the area.

“I have an old relationship with Larry David,” said Monica Shapiro, president of Friends of the Grand Blanc Grid.

Some call Shapiro the real-life Elaine from “Seinfeld.” She said her old friendship with David and stories shared inspired the character.

Now, she is pulling some strings and auctioning off an experience.

“You can be featured as an extra on ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm.’ You can meet Larry and you can tell him Monica sent you,” Shapiro said.

The auction will raise money to go toward various projects in the area to make transportation more accessible for all.

“The township is about to expand to redesign an intersection and we want to push for it to be ADA compliant, Americans with Disabilities Act compliant, so they can design it as if there’s a trail leading up to it so it’s ready. And that can be done within the budget, so that’s very exciting,” Shapiro said.

She is encouraging Larry David fans to get involved.

“You can click the link and you can bid if you think you want to do it,” Shapiro said.

If you would like to bid on the experience, click here.

