Officials discuss unsafe nature of abandoned buildings following Welcome Inn fire

BUENA VISTA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Authorities are continuing the investigation into a fire that destroyed the Welcome Inn in Buena Vista Township, which was already slated for demolition.

Authorities said the demolition process for the building is now on hold.

First responders said no one was trapped in the building as it burned Saturday night, Jan. 7. The Welcome Inn hasn’t been open for guests in years, but that doesn’t mean the rooms were always empty.

“We’ve had issues with homeless inside that building. We’ve had issues with the urban explorers inside that building,” said the captain of the Buena Vista Fire Department Lucas Brown.

Brown was on the scene Saturday night as flames tore through the vacant structure. He said crews were concerned squatters may be inside.

“We did, before the tactical retreat, do a primary search of the building,” Brown said.

Brown said they found no one. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“There’s no utilities to the building so something started it. But as far as what that specifically was, I couldn’t say at this time,” Brown said.

Buena Vista Township superintendent Torrie Lee said a new type of visitor has been prevalent after the fire.

“We had a lot of gawkers coming by, pulling up in the property taking pictures. We just want everybody to stay safe and stay away,” Lee said.

Brown said he would hate to see someone caught up in a fire like this. He wants people needing a roof over their head to know that there are better options.

“Don’t go to an abandoned building. They’re abandoned for a reason. They’re not safe to begin with and there’s no utilities to them,” Brown said. “There’s shelters, there’s different places in Saginaw that can help. Reach out to them.”

If anyone has any information regarding the former Welcome Inn fire, contact the Buena Vista Fire Department.

