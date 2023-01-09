One killed, 2 injured in Gratiot Co. crash

GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - One person is dead and two others were injured after two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash in Gratiot County.

The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to northbound US-127 near Madison Road in Pine River Township for a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 8 at 3:13 p.m.

Upon arrival, the deputies discovered a vehicle going northbound crossed the median and struck a southbound vehicle head-on, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, a 16-year-old girl from Shepherd, was transported to a local hospital with injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The southbound vehicle was occupied by two people from Ithaca. The driver, 66-year-old Scott Barrett, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. His passenger, 60-year-old Bonnie Barrett, succumbed to her injuries from the crash at the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

All occupants of the vehicles involved in the crash were wearing their seatbelts, the sheriff’s office said, adding alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

