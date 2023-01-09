Police identify remains of woman who washed up on shore 25 years ago

This is a photo of a body of water. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
This is a photo of a body of water. (Source: Pexels/stock image)((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANISTEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - State police have identified the remains of a woman who washed up on the Lake Michigan shoreline 25 years ago.

On Oct. 27, 1997, Michigan State Police troopers responded to the 4000 block of Fox Farm Road in Manistee County for an unclothed body that appeared to have washed up on shore.

There was nothing identifying the woman at the time other than a lone earring, police said.

An autopsy determined the woman’s cause of death was asphyxia due to drowning. Her death was ruled an accident.

In September 2020, police reexamined the case and exhumed the body for advanced DNA testing.

In July 2022, a possible familial match was located, and the names were supplied to MSP for vetting.

After further DNA testing, police were able to confirm the identity of the woman as Dorothy Lynn Ricker in December 2022.

Ricker was last seen in Wisconsin on Oct. 2, 1997.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

One killed, 2 injured in Gratiot Co. crash
Mid-Michigan residents may get a chance to meet and act with Larry David, who is best known for...
Grand Blanc group auctions off experience to act with Larry David
A Grand Blanc group is auctioning off an experience to act with Larry David.
Grand Blanc group auctions off experience to act with Larry David
A fire broke out at an abandoned hotel in Buena Vista Township on Saturday.
Cause of abandoned motel fire under investigation