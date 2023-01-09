Police identify remains of woman who washed up on shore 25 years ago

MANISTEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - State police have identified the remains of a woman who washed up on the Lake Michigan shoreline 25 years ago.

On Oct. 27, 1997, Michigan State Police troopers responded to the 4000 block of Fox Farm Road in Manistee County for an unclothed body that appeared to have washed up on shore.

There was nothing identifying the woman at the time other than a lone earring, police said.

An autopsy determined the woman’s cause of death was asphyxia due to drowning. Her death was ruled an accident.

In September 2020, police reexamined the case and exhumed the body for advanced DNA testing.

In July 2022, a possible familial match was located, and the names were supplied to MSP for vetting.

After further DNA testing, police were able to confirm the identity of the woman as Dorothy Lynn Ricker in December 2022.

Ricker was last seen in Wisconsin on Oct. 2, 1997.

