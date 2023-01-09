Police: Saginaw men facing charges alleged robbery, torture

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Two men from Saginaw are facing felony charges after allegedly holding two people captive, robbing and torturing them.

The incident took place at 616 S. Granger St. starting on Jan. 5 and going through Jan. 6, Sgt. Matthew Gerow said.

A 17-year-old went to the residence on Jan. 5 to hang out with the suspects, Jontorrion Reed and Mitchell Ballard, Gerow said, adding that the teen regarded the two as his friends.

Reed and Ballard pulled out a handgun and demanded the teen give them his shoes and cell phone, Gerow said. They then shaved the teen’s head, whipped him with charging cords, and burned him with wire hangers, Gerow said, adding that they kept him captive in the home overnight.

The following day, a 20-year-old man arrived at the residence to hang out with Reed and Ballard, Gerow said. Upon arrival, he saw the captive teen, Gerow said. Reed and Ballard then performed similar acts of robbery and violence to the 20-year-old, Gerow said.

Gerow said that there were also two 17-year-old girls present and participating in the robbery and torture.

At one point during the incident, Reed and Ballard allegedly held guns to both the victims’ heads and forced them to hit each other, Gerow said. During the incident, the victims devised a plan to break free and get help, Gerow said.

About 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, the 20-year-old victim saw a police vehicle’s flashing lights and jumped through a window to get help, Gerow said, adding that there he encountered Sgt. Nick Jacobs of the Saginaw police.

While recounting the events to Jacobs, the two teenage girls left the residence with the other victim, Gerow said. The 20-year-old victim pointed them out and one of the girls ran off on foot, Gerow said.

Jacobs detained the teen girl who didn’t run away while Officer Megan Nelson, of the Saginaw Police, responded to the scene with K9 Krixus to track the teen girl who ran away, Gerow said. They found the girl shortly thereafter, along with a handgun that matched the victims’ description of the gun used against them, Gerow said.

Police were granted a search warrant for the home and arrested Reed and Ballard, Gerow said, adding that police found multiple pieces of evidence that supported the victims’ statements of the events.

The two teenage girls were lodged at the Saginaw County Juvenile Home on charges of armed robbery and assault, Gerow said.

Reed and Ballard were arraigned on Jan. 9 at the Saginaw County District Court. Their charges were one count of assault with intent to cause great bodily harm, murder, or strangulation and one count of armed robbery, court records show.

Reed and Ballard are due back in court virtually on Jan. 17, court records show.

