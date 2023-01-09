Some sun possible Monday, easy-going weather to start the week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The weekend didn’t see sun make a return, past that it was still quite pleasant! The reason for the clouds holding on so well was because of all of the moisture left at the ground after last week, then no mechanism in the atmosphere to be able to allow that moisture to escape (essentially, there was a lid in the atmosphere).

This morning, more ingredients have allowed skies to actually clear up a bit. Although it still won’t be completely sunny, we should have some windows of sun! Past some small rain and snow chances Tuesday, the first half of this week will be very quiet.

Today

As mentioned above, conditions are quiet this morning with clouds breaking up a bit. The bus stops and morning drive are in fantastic shape! Be sure to bundle up with wind chills ranging from 15 to 20 degrees. Skies should stay partly cloudy through the morning, but by the afternoon we should be back to a more generally cloudy sky. Dry weather will still hold despite the return of the clouds. Highs will reach around 38 degrees this afternoon with a west wind at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Monday sees highs up to around 38 degrees. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will be mostly cloudy/overcast overnight ahead of a weak disturbance for Tuesday. Lows will fall to around 28 degrees, but they’ll fall slowly due to all of the clouds. The wind will also be light and variable, so overall just a quiet night!

Monday night's low temperatures fall into the upper 20s. (WNEM)

Tuesday

That weak disturbance should be able to bring in some isolated snow showers Tuesday. Rain could mix in too if any activity lasts into midday with above-freezing temperatures. Any snow will be isolated, so we’re expecting bus stops and the morning drive to be in good shape Tuesday morning and afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will also reach up to around 38 degrees, the wind will be lighter though with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday will have high temperatures nearly identical to Monday. (WNEM)

Later this Week

Out of the whole week, the one area to watch will be rain and snow chances around Thursday and Friday. There has been good consensus on a low pressure system ejecting out of the Great Plains, then the low itself stays to our south. This will allow us to stay on the cooler side of the low allowing a better chance at seeing snow. If the low shifts north, then warmer air and rain will be able to mix in. Out of this whole week, if we see any travel impacts it would likely be Friday morning depending on how much snow we’re able to pick up. This is something we’re watching so be sure to stay tuned for updates!

Thursday and Friday see a chance of rain and snow moving through Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

The weekend holds quiet weather, take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

