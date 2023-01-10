ALERT: Technical difficulties with 911 dispatch lines

By Hannah Mose
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The 911 dispatch lines for several local Michigan counties are experiencing technical difficulties.

These counties said that if you call the 911 number, it may not work. They have provided alternative means of contact in emergency situations.

  • Bay County: 989-892-9551.
  • Midland County: 989-836-6466.
  • Lapeer County: 810-667-0292.

