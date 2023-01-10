Endangered, missing advisory issued for 4-year-old Michigan girl

MARYSVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) - A 4-year-old Michigan girl has been reported as endangered and missing.

Lilliana Nardini, 4, was last seen at the Burger King located at 3100 Gratiot Ave. in Marysville in St. Clair County.

Lilliana is 3-feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Michigan State Police believe she is with her biological father who has lost custody by court order. They could be in a burgundy 2020 Chevy Silverado with license plate EBR4234 or a charcoal 2018 Chevy Silverado with license plate CSP838.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call 911.

