Isolated showers Tuesday, otherwise easy-going weather

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It was nice to see some sun make a return on Monday, but the clouds have come back in full-force for this Tuesday. Clouds will hang on through the remainder of this week too. There are small chances for snow and drizzle today, we’re also watching the snow and rain potential towards the end of this week as well. There have been small updates regarding that potential.

Today

As you head out for the morning drive and bus stops, conditions will all be clear other than the clouds. The spotty snow showers and drizzle on the west side of the state will miss most of the morning rush.

Tuesday should see isolated snow showers or drizzle. (WNEM)

Overall, the day just sees cloud coverage holding on and temperatures nearly identical to Monday. This puts us around 38 degrees in the afternoon, reaching around 35 degrees already at noon. The wind today will also be much light at only 5 to 10 mph, its direction will be southerly.

Tuesday see highs up to around 38 degrees. (WNEM)

Tonight

Into tonight the clouds also remain, and while some spotty drizzle may be around, it won’t be anything you need to plan around. Lows fall to around 32 degrees with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday morning as you head out will be in great shape!

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy skies will continue to hold on but the wind will have even more of a southerly component involved. This will bring highs up to around 42 degrees. That is over 10 degrees above-average for this time of year. That wind will be from the south southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week. (WNEM)

Potential Storm System End of Week

We’ve been watching out for the end of this week for another storm system to pass near the Great Lakes. It’s still far too early to put any definitive numbers or totals on this system, especially given the variability we’ve still seen this morning. On that note, the latest data today has been keeping this low slightly farther south than what we were seeing Monday. As things stand, we’ll be cutting it close! We still want you to know that it is a chance nonetheless.

A storm system will pass near the Great Lakes. (WNEM)

Overall, what’s expected is a rainy start that transitions to snowfall. After the warm weather this week and last, it will take a lot of work for any snow to be able to stick. This will keep any potential accumulations on the lower-end. As always, stay tuned for more updates regarding this timeframe!

A look at the weekend is available in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

