Midland residents unhappy with new apartment complex plan

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Community members are concerned about the size of a new apartment complex that could be coming to Midland.

Residents are saying the new complex would change the community they live in.

“We know that we need more housing, but not at the quantity that they’re putting there,” said Midland resident Jennifer Ferren.

The proposed development is located at 115 Eastlawn Drive.

According to Midland’s director of planning and community development, the City Council approved the Concept Planned Unit Development Plan for a 204 unit multiple family development.

This approval allows the developer to submit a detail plan, which is the engineering site plan for the development, to construct a project consistent with Midland’s concept plan. This plan may be submitted for review and approval by the City Council at any time within the next two years.

Ferren said the proposed development is too large for her community.

“They could put two units there, you know, maybe 50 to 70 townhomes, and make it more fit into the neighborhood,” Ferren said.

Ferren said the new venture would impact the quality of life she and her neighbors enjoy.

“In a residential home in a residential neighborhood, people stay for longevity. In an apartment complex, people can come and go typically,” Ferren said. “There’s going to be a lot more traffic of people coming and going.”

The approval also includes a stipulation that the developer address screening between the proposed living space and properties located immediately north of the site.

While it’s not a done deal, a new development in this Midland neighborhood is one step closer to being finalized. Ferren said she hopes it won’t go any further.

“We’re just trying to protect our community, the neighborhood, and all of that stuff,” Ferren said.

It’s unclear when, or if, the Midland City Council will give the final go-ahead for the project.

