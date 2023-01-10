New COVID variant becoming dominant strain

MICHIGAN (WNEM) – Doctors are warning residents about a new COVID variant that is quickly becoming the dominant strain throughout the U.S.

The state Health Department announced Tuesday afternoon there have been more than 9,800 new cases and 165 deaths since last week.

Michigan averaged more than 1,400 cases per day during that span.

“It is spreading real quick,” said Dr. Nicholos Haddad, an infectious disease expert at Central Michigan University.

The new strain is called XBB 1.5, and it derives from the Omicron strain. Haddad said this variant is less aggressive but more contagious.

“Currently, 40% of the cases in the United States are of this variant, and it can cause reinfection in individuals who have had it before or are vaccinated, but it seems to cause less disease severity,” Haddad said.

Flint physician Dr. Bobby Mukkamala said the variant can still be dangerous for people with underlying conditions.

“If they’re prone to it because they have severe COPD or they’re in chemotherapy or their immune system isn’t great, then that’s something despite them doing everything right, it can still land them in the hospital,” Mukkamala said.

Though current vaccines don’t provide full protection against this variant, health officials say they are still effective to some extent.

“The vaccination decreases the severity of the infection, so instead of filling up the hospitals, we’re not seeing that now,” Mukkamala said.

Haddad said even if you are tired of getting vaccines, you should not be tired of protecting yourself and others from COVID.

“I can feel with them because it is not fun to get two vaccines per year,” Haddad said. “But remember, that is what helped us emerge from the pandemic.”

Cases are expected to continue to rise during cold and flu season.

Doctors encourage everyone to continue to wear a mask at large gatherings.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.