Small chance for showers Wednesday, rain & snow possible for some Thursday & Friday

Beyond that spotty precipitation, we’ve just seen another day filled with clouds, with only occasional breaks of sunshine here and there. As we go through the next few days, sun will continue to be hard to come by. And although there are some things that still need to be figured out, there is a storm system that could bring accumulating snow to parts of the area late this week. More on that below!

This Evening & Overnight

As for this evening, we should continue with primarily dry and cloudy conditions most of the night. Similar to last night, there may be a brief period of clearing here and there after the sun goes down, but clouds will fill back in overnight, if not sooner.

Temperatures that were well above freezing today, won’t be falling too far, with overnight lows mostly sticking in the 30s tonight, similar to last night. Winds will generally be from the southeast around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Wednesday

Skies will remain mostly cloudy on Wednesday, and another weak system will bring another scattered chance for showers. With temperatures expected to be well above freezing again on Wednesday, most of the precipitation that falls will be in the form of rain, however some snow is still possible, especially in areas farther to the north.

While we have a small chance everywhere tomorrow, the best chance for showers will be north and west of the Tri-Cities. Highs will be in the middle 30s to lower and middle 40s. Winds will be southeasterly around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts near 20 miles per hour.

Things dry out for the most part Wednesday night, with just small chances for any precipitation. Overnight lows will stay in the lower to middle 30s.

Thursday & Friday Storm System? The Latest Info.

While the expected evolution of the storm system Thursday and Friday hasn’t changed, a rain to snow situation, the track of the storm system has shifted to the southeast in today’s afternoon data. While this doesn’t mean that trend will hold for sure, it gives us pause on saying this is a sure thing for our area.

At this point, just remain aware of the system on Thursday and Friday and stay tuned.

For what it’s worth, the GFS model gives almost the entire TV5 viewing area less than a 20% chance to pick up 1″ of snow or more. The European model isn’t that low, but keeps any chances above 75% in the Thumb and to the south. And again, that’s implying even 1″ of snow isn’t a slam dunk.

The storm system itself should be sampled a little bit better by our weather balloons on Wednesday, which allows our weather balloons to get more specific data, and should finally give us a better idea of where this thing will go. As always, we’ll keep you posted!

