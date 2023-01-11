BREAKING: Overnight structure fire in Mt. Morris Township

(WNEM)
By Chandler Pawloski
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:12 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Mt. Morris Twp., Mich. (WNEM) - Crews from the Mt. Morris Twp. fire department responded to a fire early Wednesday morning at a vacant home on Bates Rd. near Stem Ln.

The department received the call at 2:30 a.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames. It burned to the ground with only part of the chimney left.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and there have been no reports of injuries.

Stay with WNEM TV5 for more updates.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

