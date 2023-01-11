DEA announces seizure of over 379 million deadly doses of fentanyl in 2022

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced that they have seized over 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder in 2022, more than double of what they seized in 2021.

The DEA Laboratory said they estimate these seizures represent more than 379 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl.

In Michigan, Ohio, and Northern Kentucky, the DEA said personnel seized more than 280,000 fentanyl-laced pills and over 600 pounds of fentanyl powder, which represented more than 19 million deadly doses.

The DEA said fentanyl is the deadliest drug threat facing the U.S. as it is a highly addictive man-made opioid, 50 times more potent than heroin. Officials said just two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a potentially deadly dose.

“In the past year, the men and women of the DEA have relentlessly worked to seize over 379 million deadly doses of fentanyl from communities across the country,” said Administrator Anne Milgram. “These seizures – enough deadly doses of fentanyl to kill every American – reflect DEA’s unwavering commitment to protect Americans and save lives, by tenaciously pursuing those responsible for the trafficking of fentanyl across the United States. DEA’s top operational priority is to defeat the two Mexican drug cartels—the Sinaloa and Jalisco (CJNG) Cartels—that are primarily responsible for the fentanyl that is killing Americans today.”

Most of the fentanyl trafficked by these two cartels is being mass-produced at secret factories in Mexico with chemicals sourced largely from China, the DEA said.

The DEA said the fentanyl-laced pills are made to look identical to real prescription medications, but only contain filler and fentanyl, and are often deadly.

“Fentanyl in pill form is a deliberate attempt by drug cartels to make illicit drug use more appealing to Americans. We have seized fentanyl in just about every size, shape, and color in both Michigan and Ohio,” said DEA Detroit Special Agent in Charge Orville O. Greene. “These fake pills are readily found on social media, yet no pharmaceutical pill bought on social media should be considered safe. The only safe medications are ones prescribed directly to you by a trusted medical professional and dispensed by a licensed pharmacist.”

The DEA reported a nationwide increase in the lethality of fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills in November. Laboratory testing revealed that 6 out of 10 fentanyl-laced pills contained a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl, which is an increase from 4 out of 10 in 2021, officials said.

The DEA said they also seized nearly 131,000 pounds of methamphetamine, more than 4,300 pounds of heroin, and over 444,000 pounds of cocaine.

The DEA website provides a regularly updated counter at to track the amount of fentanyl seized by them.

