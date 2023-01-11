FAA ground stop causes delays at local airports

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The FAA has issued a nationwide ground stop Wednesday morning, canceling hundreds of flights, delaying thousands of others, and leaving passengers stranded coast to coast.

The ground stop was later lifted, but delays could still be an issue going forward.

“We’re the only flight out today, and as of right now it’s delayed, so we have no idea of how long we’re going to be here, how long it’s delayed for, until somebody arrives or one of their other delayed flights arrives here,” said passenger Amie Didia. “We don’t know, so we’re just hanging out.”

Didia’s concerns are similar to thousands of airline passengers across the country. She spent more time at MBS International Airport than she was planning to thanks to the nationwide ground stop.

The disruption lasted about 90 minutes and was lifted by 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, but the ripple effects are still being felt.

Didia was left trying to make the best of a bad situation.

“Hope for some coffee, that would be great,” she said.

The impact of the ground stop was felt at Bishop International Airport as well.

Spokesperson Autumn MacClaren said some flights were delayed Wednesday morning and by the early afternoon, their departures were leaving on time. However, there are delays with flights slated to arrive Wednesday evening.

While nobody wants to see a delay, MacClaren tells us the timing could have been worse.

“Today I would say is on the less busy side compared to a Thursday, Friday, Saturday, or Sunday,” MacClaren said. “Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, those are usually our lighter days, so I guess we’re thankful for that.”

When TV5 contacted MBS for an update, reporters were told all of their scheduled departures did take off.

“Just send out good vibes for us to win lots of money in Reno. We’re going gambling,” Didia said.

As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, both MBS and Bishop were reporting delays on flights from Chicago to mid-Michigan Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.