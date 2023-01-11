Few showers & mild Wednesday, tracking next rain & snow chances

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - More clouds continue to roll on this morning which will stay the case through the next few days. Although a few light showers are expected today, we are still keeping almost all eyes on Thursday and Friday. There has been more alignment in data this morning, but one thing to know is that not everyone will be seeing rain and snow as this storm system passes by. Also for the snow lovers, this doesn’t look like it will be a significant snowfall (I’m ready for more snow too!).

Today

The bus stops and morning drive are in great shape with comfortable temperatures in the lower 30s and dry weather. Scattered rain is off to the west but moving towards Mid-Michigan. We can expect to see some of that activity during the daytime today. A few wet snowflakes may mix in up north too. Track that with our Interactive Radar!

Scattered rain showers are possible Wednesday. (WNEM)

Highs today will be the warmest of this week, up to around 42 degrees in the Tri-Cities. Our southern row of counties may reach 44 degrees, while our northern counties stay between 37 and 39 degrees. The wind today will be from the south southeast around 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday has high temperatures in the lower 40s. (WNEM)

Tonight

Going into the overnight hours, more of Mid-Michigan has an equal chance of seeing scattered rain, while that chance still may be weighted to the east a bit. Lows fall to around 35 degrees so icy roads are not expected Thursday morning. Tonight’s wind will be light and variable.

Wednesday night will see scattered rain across Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

Thursday & Friday

In this morning’s data one thing that has been apparent is just a lot more congruency. The southeast shift we observed Tuesday has started to undo itself, trying to keep rain and snow in our area. Not everyone will see this activity as it goes through the Great Lakes though. The locations with the best chance of rain and snow are for our south and eastern communities, specifically: all across the Thumb, Saginaw, Bay City, Owosso, Flint, and Lapeer.

This is expected to start as rain on Thursday afternoon before transitioning to snowfall around dinnertime (6 to 7 PM). Snow showers will continue heading into the overnight hours, which will then continue on Friday morning. By Friday afternoon, the storm system moves away from the Great Lakes and will allow the lake-effect to come to an end. This will lead into a dry weekend.

Rainfall will transition to snow Thursday evening. (WNEM)

It’s still too early to put exact totals on this for snow, but probabilities are a good place to start this morning! Currently, there’s roughly a 50/50 shot of the Thumb picking up at least 1″ of snow. Outside of the Thumb, those probabilities drop off quick. With any snow during this timeframe, we’ll be fighting hard against a warmer ground so that will cut into snowfall totals overall. With how warm we’ve been recently, it’s like a semi-reset for the ground making conditions more similar to what we’d see in November.

This is the probability for snow accumulations of 1" or more through Friday. The Thumb has the best chance relatively. (WNEM)

Highs on Thursday reach around 40 degrees before falling into the upper 20s Thursday night, then they only rise up to around 31 degrees Friday.

