A few showers tonight, system for Thursday & Friday primarily southeast of us

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Gray skies and showers. Raise your hand if you’ve witnessed that lately.

This has been a tough weather pattern to shake and as we work through the rest of this workweek, it doesn’t seem to be changing all that much. We’ve had some occasional breaks of sun this week, but not many, and clouds will be sticking around through most of Thursday and Friday.

For those hoping for winter weather, there’s been a glimmer of hope on the Thursday night and Friday time frame, but we’ve tried not to get excited about the chance in the weather department too soon. And as we’ve gotten closer to the event, it seems that skepticism was warranted. We’ll see if there are any big curveballs, but as of now keep expectations low as the bulk of this system appears to be going south of us.

This Evening & Overnight

Scattered rain is expected late tonight. (WNEM)

Scattered showers have passed through at times today and the chance will stick around through the overnight before ending Thursday morning by daybreak or so. Any showers that pass through should be mostly rain, and should also remain on the lighter side. It’s important to know that we don’t expect it to be raining the entire evening.

Low temperatures tonight are expected to stay in the 30s. (WNEM)

With the clouds sticking around once again, we do expect temperatures to remain in the 30s for our overnight lows. Winds will be light and variable and with any moisture from showers today or later tonight, some fog could develop.

Thursday & Friday: The Latest

Rain and snow move in on Thursday afternoon, mainly in the southeastern half of the area. (WNEM)

With our latest information this afternoon (Wednesday), we may even stay dry much of the day on Thursday and much of the area may even avoid wet weather altogether. The best chance for any rain or snow showers from mid-Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening will likely be in the Thumb and around Genesee and Lapeer counties. Some showers are possible a little bit farther west, but this would be a much lower chance.

High temperatures on Thursday are expected to be in the middle 30s to low 40s. (WNEM)

Highs on Thursday will have a chance to warm into the upper 30s and low 40s in our warmest areas, allowing precipitation to start as mostly rain, before we transition to snow late Thursday night into Friday.

Snow will begin Thursday night and continue into Friday morning, with signs pointing to that snow coming to an end and diminishing Friday afternoon.

Snow is expected late Thursday night & Friday morning. (WNEM)

Temperatures on Friday will be at their warmest around midnight, then fall into the 20s later in the morning and remain steady through the day.

With warm ground temperatures and temps still in the 30s when snow initially starts falling, we may not accumulate much right away. Even as temperatures fall on Friday, the warm soil temps may still make things difficult. As of now, we expect minor accumulations in the Thumb, with potentially 1-3″ in heaviest areas in the eastern half of the Thumb, but not everyone will see that much. In fact, the chances of even 1″ of snow seem tough to achieve for most.

Potential snowfall accumulations will primarily be found in the southeastern half of the viewing area. (WNEM)

Bottom line, this looks very minor and ground temperatures on a local level may make any accumulations variable from town to town.

As always, we’ll need to be careful with road conditions, but considering how warm we’ve been lately, pavement temperatures may be running a bit warmer, too. The best accumulation potential will be on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Dry weather moves in on Friday evening and we may be able to salvage some late day sun. Skies will have a chance to be a bit more open on Friday night, which could mean lows settling into the teens on Saturday morning.

