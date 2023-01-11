Hemlock grain silo fire still smoldering

RICHLAND TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The fire that broke out in a grain silo in Hemlock last month is still smoldering.

The fire, which began nearly a month ago, started at an elevator at The Anderson Inc. grain silo.

Richland Township manager Rob Grose said the massive fire couldn’t have been conquered without a lot of help.

“The fire is underneath. It’s burning in the corn,” Grose said.

Grose said Richland Township had about 92 departments throughout the state come to Hemlock to help with the fire. Crews from Saginaw, Midland, Gratiot, and Genesee counties were among those who assisted.

From the start of the incident on Sunday, Dec. 18 to Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Richland Fire Department said they have used approximately 7.5 million gallons of water.

Grose said the water and other resources have been costly.

“Saginaw County Road Commission, I can’t say enough about them. They were out here 24/7 for the 3 days that the fire was going on. And they were filling all the fire apparatuses. So, we do have a bill from them I think in the amount of 14 grand which includes fuel and labor,” Grose said. “But without them, we wouldn’t have been able to sustain fueling all the apparatuses. We’re just thankful that everything came together well.”

Grose said he is also thankful for all the support and understanding throughout the community.

“The amount of donations that the city received for the firefighters whether it be food, coffee, it was just unbelievable how everyone came together,” he said.

He said though the smell will remain a nuisance in the community for the time being, The Anderson Inc. are the ones with the real drawback.

“Take the amount of 3 million bushels of corn, that’s a considerable loss plus the building,” Grose said. “If part of the building is still restorable, they’ll have to rebuild the roof and etc.”

Gross said that it is still unclear how the fire started and how long it will take to put out, but they expect to resolve it within the next month.

The Richland Township Fire Department said Anderson’s employees continue to work diligently to put out the rest of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.