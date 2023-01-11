Lapeer Country Club open for winter golfers

LAPEER, Mich. (WNEM) - Local golfers are practicing their swing outside in January at the Lapeer Country Club.

The Lapeer Country Club is open for golf, and it has no shortage of clubs, carts, and balls on the course.

“We want to be there for the diehard golfers that want to play throughout the winter, don’t want to be in a simulator,” said Travis Dobosenski, the executive chef of the country club.

Although it is below 50 degrees and cloudy outside, nothing is stopping those dedicated to the sport from enjoying the green.

“Golfers like to get out. They like to go play. They like to practice,” Dobosenski said. “Doesn’t hurt the course for them to go out and play a little bit and it keeps people coming back year after year.”

The Lapeer Country Club says it is always open for golf as long as there isn’t snow on the ground.

