Longtime Bay City greenhouse closings its doors after 167 years

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Keit’s Greenhouse and Floral Center in Bay City announced it is closing its doors after being in business for 167 years.

“To our deeply valued patrons that have become our dear friends and family, the time has come for us to say, ‘farewell,’” the business said in a Facebook post.

The business will close on Feb. 1.

Keit’s, located at 1717 S. Euclid Avenue, is a family-owned business that began operations in 1856.

“Thank you for inviting us into your lives as well as trusting us with some of life’s greatest celebrations, moments, and tributes. We will be forever thankful for the many memories and the outpouring of love and support over the years,” the Facebook post said.

