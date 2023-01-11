Longtime Bay City greenhouse closings its doors after 167 years

Generic flowers.
Generic flowers.(Ed Uthman / CC BY 2.0)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Keit’s Greenhouse and Floral Center in Bay City announced it is closing its doors after being in business for 167 years.

“To our deeply valued patrons that have become our dear friends and family, the time has come for us to say, ‘farewell,’” the business said in a Facebook post.

The business will close on Feb. 1.

Keit’s, located at 1717 S. Euclid Avenue, is a family-owned business that began operations in 1856.

“Thank you for inviting us into your lives as well as trusting us with some of life’s greatest celebrations, moments, and tributes. We will be forever thankful for the many memories and the outpouring of love and support over the years,” the Facebook post said.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Golden Globes
Two actors with mid-Michigan ties win Golden Globes
Crews from the Mt. Morris Township Fire Department responded to a fire early Wednesday morning....
Crews respond to structure fire in Mt. Morris Township
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Jan. 11th
Michigan State Police are teaming up with several groups to search every major road for human...
State police check trucks for human trafficking