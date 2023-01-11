Michigan groups work to save human trafficking victims across state

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Several groups are teaming up with Michigan State Police to search every major road for human trafficking victims.

As part of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, several groups are putting forth their best effort to save innocent victims.

“During the course of January, we have a week where we spend a week working with the industry, very much providing information,” said MSP motor carrier officer Victor Jurkowski. “We do this all year long, but we do an extra concentrated effort in January. We’re making stops. We’re providing information.”

Jurkowski said police are providing information on identifying and reporting the crime.

Since 2014, MSP has worked with the “Truckers Against Trafficking” program. It aims to educate truckers and motorists on a crime that investigators say can happen anywhere.

“If you have any one of two things, you will be impacted by human trafficking,” Jurkowski said. “Do you have a road? It’s a mobile enterprise. Do you have internet access? Computers are being used for both recruitment and for the supply.”

Justin Streicherd, an MSP motor carrier investigator, said they are looking in areas like rest areas and truck stops.

Officers are focusing on locations frequented by truckers because they also can become havens for human traffickers.

Law enforcement officials said it’s important to keep an eye out for potential victims.

“It’s not just the truckers in trafficking, it’s the entire public,” Streicherd said. “And just what you’re looking for is the signs of, you know, vulnerable young adults but also vulnerable, middle aged and even elderly adults.”

In 2021, the National Human Trafficking Hotline identified 295 cases of human trafficking involving 429 victims in Michigan alone.

Click here for more information about recognizing and reporting human trafficking.

