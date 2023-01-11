Most popular boy names in the 90s in Michigan
(Stacker) - Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in Michigan using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born
.Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
#50. Mark
Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning “God of war”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,834
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 578 (#184 (tie) most common name, -79.6% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #48
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,796
#49. Bradley
Bradley is a name of English origin meaning “woodland clearing”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,835
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 582 (#183 most common name, -79.5% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #80
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 48,061
#48. Alex
Alex is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,843
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 782 (#142 most common name, -72.5% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #51
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 70,812
#47. Evan
Evan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,938
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,096 (#58 most common name, -28.7% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #63
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 59,391
#46. Christian
Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,015
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,309 (#45 most common name, -23.4% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #32
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 126,036
#45. Patrick
Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning “nobleman”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,047
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 699 (#155 most common name, -77.1% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #42
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 92,920
#44. Trevor
Trevor is a name of Irish origin meaning “ambitious”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,136
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 488 (#215 most common name, -84.4% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #61
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 59,933
#43. Charles
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,182
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,205 (#52 most common name, -30.7% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #43
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 92,415
#42. Sean
Sean is a name of Irish origin meaning “God is gracious”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,200
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 542 (#193 most common name, -83.1% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #44
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,993
#41. Jason
Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning “healer”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,261
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,096 (#108 most common name, -66.4% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #45
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,706
#40. Cameron
Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,385
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,618 (#36 most common name, -22.7% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #46
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 81,128
#39. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,527
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,570 (#38 most common name, -27.1% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #33
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 125,562
#38. Travis
Travis is a name of French origin meaning “to cross”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,645
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 451 (#232 (tie) most common name, -87.6% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #53
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 68,194
#37. Brian
Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,800
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 551 (#191 most common name, -85.5% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #36
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 119,275
#36. Timothy
Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,940
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 887 (#130 most common name, -77.5% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #38
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,748
#35. Dylan
Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,203
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,073 (#60 most common name, -50.7% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #34
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 122,062
#34. Jonathan
Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,661
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,588 (#75 most common name, -65.9% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #21
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 197,464
#33. Steven
Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,726
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 680 (#160 most common name, -85.6% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #35
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 121,095
#32. Kevin
Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,175
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 925 (#125 most common name, -82.1% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #25
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 165,195
#31. Adam
Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “earth”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,205
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,964 (#64 most common name, -62.3% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #40
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 106,890
#30. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,244
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,199 (#7 most common name, -19.9% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #30
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 133,912
#29. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,247
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,052 (#61 most common name, -60.9% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #26
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,603
#28. Eric
Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,321
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 832 (#134 most common name, -84.4% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #29
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 135,220
#27. Nathan
Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,413
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,014 (#62 most common name, -62.8% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #39
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,309
#26. Aaron
Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,551
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,425 (#81 most common name, -74.3% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #31
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 128,355
#25. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,725
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,014 (#11 most common name, -29.9% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #18
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 217,802
#24. Jordan
Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,914
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,983 (#63 most common name, -66.5% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #28
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 144,733
#23. Cody
Cody is a name of English origin meaning “helpful”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,131
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 529 (#201 most common name, -91.4% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #27
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,472
#22. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,820
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,377 (#43 most common name, -65.1% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #15
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 240,101
#21. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,493
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,771 (#69 most common name, -76.4% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #20
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 205,430
#20. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,740
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,873 (#13 most common name, -50.0% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #23
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 183,922
#19. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,018
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,767 (#29 most common name, -65.5% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #19
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 216,192
#18. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,268
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,746 (#15 most common name, -54.7% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #13
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 244,926
#17. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,275
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,641 (#34 most common name, -68.1% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #8
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,291
#16. Austin
Austin is a name of English origin meaning “magnificent”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,319
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,076 (#59 most common name, -75.0% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #22
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,120
#15. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,355
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,579 (#37 most common name, -69.1% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #12
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 253,651
#14. Justin
Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,489
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,061 (#111 most common name, -87.5% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #17
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 220,108
#13. Kyle
Kyle is a name of Scottish origin meaning “narrow strait”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,696
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 730 (#151 most common name, -92.5% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #24
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 180,198
#12. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,957
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,332 (#19 most common name, -66.5% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #10
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 260,696
#11. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,982
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,378 (#42 most common name, -76.2% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #14
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 241,206
#10. Zachary
Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,984
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,693 (#72 most common name, -83.0% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #16
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 225,268
#9. Brandon
Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,582
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,213 (#96 most common name, -88.5% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #11
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 259,398
#8. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,924
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,254 (#49 most common name, -79.4% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #2
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 360,231
#7. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,362
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,130 (#23 most common name, -72.5% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #7
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,884
#6. Nicholas
Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,881
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,745 (#71 most common name, -85.3% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #6
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 275,308
#5. Tyler
Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,144
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,106 (#56 most common name, -82.7% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #9
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 262,292
#4. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,590
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,678 (#31 most common name, -78.7% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #3
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 351,639
#3. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,037
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,677 (#32 most common name, -79.5% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #4
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 329,139
#2. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 15,646
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,630 (#4 most common name, -70.4% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #5
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 298,377
#1. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Michigan
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 16,939
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,112 (#10 most common name, -75.7% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #1
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 462,360
