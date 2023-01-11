Most popular boy names in the 90s in Michigan

(Stacker) - Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in Michigan using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born

.Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

#50. Mark

Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning “God of war”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,834

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 578 (#184 (tie) most common name, -79.6% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #48

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,796

#49. Bradley

Bradley is a name of English origin meaning “woodland clearing”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,835

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 582 (#183 most common name, -79.5% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #80

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 48,061

#48. Alex

Alex is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,843

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 782 (#142 most common name, -72.5% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #51

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 70,812

#47. Evan

Evan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,938

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,096 (#58 most common name, -28.7% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #63

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 59,391

#46. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,015

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,309 (#45 most common name, -23.4% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #32

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 126,036

#45. Patrick

Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning “nobleman”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,047

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 699 (#155 most common name, -77.1% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #42

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 92,920

#44. Trevor

Trevor is a name of Irish origin meaning “ambitious”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,136

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 488 (#215 most common name, -84.4% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #61

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 59,933

#43. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,182

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,205 (#52 most common name, -30.7% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #43

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 92,415

#42. Sean

Sean is a name of Irish origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,200

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 542 (#193 most common name, -83.1% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #44

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,993

#41. Jason

Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning “healer”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,261

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,096 (#108 most common name, -66.4% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #45

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,706

#40. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,385

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,618 (#36 most common name, -22.7% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #46

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 81,128

#39. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,527

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,570 (#38 most common name, -27.1% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #33

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 125,562

#38. Travis

Travis is a name of French origin meaning “to cross”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,645

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 451 (#232 (tie) most common name, -87.6% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #53

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 68,194

#37. Brian

Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,800

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 551 (#191 most common name, -85.5% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #36

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 119,275

#36. Timothy

Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,940

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 887 (#130 most common name, -77.5% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #38

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,748

#35. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,203

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,073 (#60 most common name, -50.7% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #34

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 122,062

#34. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,661

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,588 (#75 most common name, -65.9% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #21

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 197,464

#33. Steven

Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,726

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 680 (#160 most common name, -85.6% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #35

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 121,095

#32. Kevin

Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,175

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 925 (#125 most common name, -82.1% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #25

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 165,195

#31. Adam

Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “earth”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,205

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,964 (#64 most common name, -62.3% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #40

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 106,890

#30. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,244

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,199 (#7 most common name, -19.9% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #30

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 133,912

#29. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,247

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,052 (#61 most common name, -60.9% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #26

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,603

#28. Eric

Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,321

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 832 (#134 most common name, -84.4% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #29

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 135,220

#27. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,413

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,014 (#62 most common name, -62.8% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #39

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,309

#26. Aaron

Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,551

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,425 (#81 most common name, -74.3% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #31

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 128,355

#25. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,725

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,014 (#11 most common name, -29.9% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #18

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 217,802

#24. Jordan

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,914

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,983 (#63 most common name, -66.5% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #28

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 144,733

#23. Cody

Cody is a name of English origin meaning “helpful”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,131

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 529 (#201 most common name, -91.4% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #27

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,472

#22. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,820

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,377 (#43 most common name, -65.1% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #15

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 240,101

#21. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,493

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,771 (#69 most common name, -76.4% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #20

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 205,430

#20. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,740

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,873 (#13 most common name, -50.0% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #23

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 183,922

#19. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,018

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,767 (#29 most common name, -65.5% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #19

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 216,192

#18. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,268

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,746 (#15 most common name, -54.7% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #13

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 244,926

#17. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,275

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,641 (#34 most common name, -68.1% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #8

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,291

#16. Austin

Austin is a name of English origin meaning “magnificent”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,319

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,076 (#59 most common name, -75.0% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #22

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,120

#15. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,355

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,579 (#37 most common name, -69.1% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #12

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 253,651

#14. Justin

Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,489

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,061 (#111 most common name, -87.5% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #17

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 220,108

#13. Kyle

Kyle is a name of Scottish origin meaning “narrow strait”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,696

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 730 (#151 most common name, -92.5% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #24

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 180,198

#12. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,957

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,332 (#19 most common name, -66.5% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #10

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 260,696

#11. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,982

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,378 (#42 most common name, -76.2% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #14

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 241,206

#10. Zachary

Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,984

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,693 (#72 most common name, -83.0% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #16

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 225,268

#9. Brandon

Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,582

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,213 (#96 most common name, -88.5% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #11

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 259,398

#8. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,924

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,254 (#49 most common name, -79.4% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #2

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 360,231

#7. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,362

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,130 (#23 most common name, -72.5% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #7

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,884

#6. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,881

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,745 (#71 most common name, -85.3% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #6

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 275,308

#5. Tyler

Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,144

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,106 (#56 most common name, -82.7% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #9

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 262,292

#4. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,590

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,678 (#31 most common name, -78.7% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #3

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 351,639

#3. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,037

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,677 (#32 most common name, -79.5% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #4

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 329,139

#2. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 15,646

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,630 (#4 most common name, -70.4% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #5

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 298,377

#1. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 16,939

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,112 (#10 most common name, -75.7% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #1

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 462,360

