Most popular boy names in the 90s in Michigan

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Stacker
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Stacker) - Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in Michigan using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born

.Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

#50. Mark

Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning “God of war”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,834

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 578 (#184 (tie) most common name, -79.6% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #48

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,796

#49. Bradley

Bradley is a name of English origin meaning “woodland clearing”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,835

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 582 (#183 most common name, -79.5% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #80

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 48,061

#48. Alex

Alex is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,843

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 782 (#142 most common name, -72.5% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #51

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 70,812

#47. Evan

Evan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,938

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,096 (#58 most common name, -28.7% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #63

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 59,391

#46. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,015

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,309 (#45 most common name, -23.4% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #32

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 126,036

#45. Patrick

Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning “nobleman”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,047

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 699 (#155 most common name, -77.1% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #42

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 92,920

#44. Trevor

Trevor is a name of Irish origin meaning “ambitious”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,136

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 488 (#215 most common name, -84.4% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #61

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 59,933

#43. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,182

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,205 (#52 most common name, -30.7% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #43

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 92,415

#42. Sean

Sean is a name of Irish origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,200

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 542 (#193 most common name, -83.1% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #44

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,993

#41. Jason

Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning “healer”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,261

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,096 (#108 most common name, -66.4% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #45

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,706

#40. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,385

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,618 (#36 most common name, -22.7% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #46

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 81,128

#39. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,527

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,570 (#38 most common name, -27.1% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #33

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 125,562

#38. Travis

Travis is a name of French origin meaning “to cross”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,645

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 451 (#232 (tie) most common name, -87.6% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #53

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 68,194

#37. Brian

Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,800

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 551 (#191 most common name, -85.5% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #36

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 119,275

#36. Timothy

Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,940

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 887 (#130 most common name, -77.5% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #38

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,748

#35. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,203

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,073 (#60 most common name, -50.7% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #34

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 122,062

#34. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,661

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,588 (#75 most common name, -65.9% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #21

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 197,464

#33. Steven

Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,726

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 680 (#160 most common name, -85.6% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #35

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 121,095

#32. Kevin

Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,175

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 925 (#125 most common name, -82.1% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #25

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 165,195

#31. Adam

Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “earth”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,205

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,964 (#64 most common name, -62.3% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #40

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 106,890

#30. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,244

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,199 (#7 most common name, -19.9% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #30

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 133,912

#29. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,247

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,052 (#61 most common name, -60.9% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #26

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,603

#28. Eric

Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,321

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 832 (#134 most common name, -84.4% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #29

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 135,220

#27. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,413

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,014 (#62 most common name, -62.8% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #39

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,309

#26. Aaron

Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,551

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,425 (#81 most common name, -74.3% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #31

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 128,355

#25. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,725

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,014 (#11 most common name, -29.9% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #18

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 217,802

#24. Jordan

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,914

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,983 (#63 most common name, -66.5% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #28

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 144,733

#23. Cody

Cody is a name of English origin meaning “helpful”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,131

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 529 (#201 most common name, -91.4% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #27

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,472

#22. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,820

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,377 (#43 most common name, -65.1% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #15

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 240,101

#21. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,493

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,771 (#69 most common name, -76.4% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #20

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 205,430

#20. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,740

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,873 (#13 most common name, -50.0% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #23

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 183,922

#19. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,018

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,767 (#29 most common name, -65.5% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #19

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 216,192

#18. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,268

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,746 (#15 most common name, -54.7% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #13

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 244,926

#17. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,275

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,641 (#34 most common name, -68.1% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #8

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,291

#16. Austin

Austin is a name of English origin meaning “magnificent”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,319

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,076 (#59 most common name, -75.0% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #22

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,120

#15. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,355

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,579 (#37 most common name, -69.1% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #12

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 253,651

#14. Justin

Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,489

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,061 (#111 most common name, -87.5% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #17

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 220,108

#13. Kyle

Kyle is a name of Scottish origin meaning “narrow strait”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,696

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 730 (#151 most common name, -92.5% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #24

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 180,198

#12. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,957

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,332 (#19 most common name, -66.5% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #10

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 260,696

#11. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,982

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,378 (#42 most common name, -76.2% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #14

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 241,206

#10. Zachary

Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,984

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,693 (#72 most common name, -83.0% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #16

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 225,268

#9. Brandon

Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,582

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,213 (#96 most common name, -88.5% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #11

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 259,398

#8. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,924

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,254 (#49 most common name, -79.4% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #2

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 360,231

#7. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,362

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,130 (#23 most common name, -72.5% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #7

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,884

#6. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,881

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,745 (#71 most common name, -85.3% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #6

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 275,308

#5. Tyler

Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,144

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,106 (#56 most common name, -82.7% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #9

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 262,292

#4. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,590

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,678 (#31 most common name, -78.7% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #3

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 351,639

#3. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,037

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,677 (#32 most common name, -79.5% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #4

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 329,139

#2. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 15,646

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,630 (#4 most common name, -70.4% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #5

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 298,377

#1. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Michigan

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 16,939

- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,112 (#10 most common name, -75.7% compared to the 90s)

National

- Rank: #1

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 462,360

Copyright 2023 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police investigating after loaded gun brought to Pinconning Middle School
Generic flowers.
Longtime Bay City greenhouse closings its doors after 167 years
Golden Globes
Two actors with mid-Michigan ties win Golden Globes
Crews from the Mt. Morris Township Fire Department responded to a fire early Wednesday morning....
Crews respond to structure fire in Mt. Morris Township