Two actors with mid-Michigan ties win Golden Globes
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Two actors with mid-Michigan ties each won a Golden Globe Tuesday night.
Saginaw-native Paul Walter Hauser won best supporting actor for the limited series “Blackbird.” In it, he portrayed convicted serial killer Lawrence Hall.
The series ran on Apple TV+.
Former Grand Blanc student Evan Peters won best actor in a television series for his portrayal of Jeffrey Dahmer on Netflix.
