Two actors with mid-Michigan ties win Golden Globes

Golden Globes
Golden Globes(MGN)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Two actors with mid-Michigan ties each won a Golden Globe Tuesday night.

RELATED: At rehabbed Golden Globes, ‘The Fabelmans,’ ‘Banshees’ triumph

Saginaw-native Paul Walter Hauser won best supporting actor for the limited series “Blackbird.” In it, he portrayed convicted serial killer Lawrence Hall.

The series ran on Apple TV+.

Former Grand Blanc student Evan Peters won best actor in a television series for his portrayal of Jeffrey Dahmer on Netflix.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic flowers.
Longtime Bay City greenhouse closings its doors after 167 years
Crews from the Mt. Morris Township Fire Department responded to a fire early Wednesday morning....
Crews respond to structure fire in Mt. Morris Township
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Jan. 11th
Michigan State Police are teaming up with several groups to search every major road for human...
State police check trucks for human trafficking