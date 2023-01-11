Two actors with mid-Michigan ties win Golden Globes

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Two actors with mid-Michigan ties each won a Golden Globe Tuesday night.

Saginaw-native Paul Walter Hauser won best supporting actor for the limited series “Blackbird.” In it, he portrayed convicted serial killer Lawrence Hall.

The series ran on Apple TV+.

Former Grand Blanc student Evan Peters won best actor in a television series for his portrayal of Jeffrey Dahmer on Netflix.

