Alleged serial scammer arrested

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - An alleged serial scammer is now in the hands of the Genesee County Sheriff.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that the Mount Morris Township officers recently arrested Robert Gill.

For years Gill would target elderly people, posing as a contractor and offering to do odd jobs, officers said, adding that he would then take the money, but never complete the work.

The officers believe he has many victims.

He has been arraigned and has been bonded out but he will remain on a tether, officers said.

If you’ve been scammed by him, contact the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

