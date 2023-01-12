Bringing Back the Ice event has no ice

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The warm winter weather is preventing ice skaters in Saginaw from enjoying what should be a skating rink at Hoyt Park.

Bringing Back the Ice at Hoyt park in Saginaw was scheduled to begin Saturday, but there is currently water where the ice should be.

“Bummed out,” said the president of Friends of Hoyt Park Larry Brethauer.

Now geese are enjoying what should be a skating rink.

“This is the warmest we’ve had ever since we started doing this in 2013,” Brethauer said.

Brethauer said the first event at the park was set to take place on Saturday, with another to follow the next Saturday, Jan. 21, but the weather isn’t cooperating.

“This is all really about the city of Saginaw having a jewel here where the ice rink is 250 feet wide by 1,000 foot long. I mean, what other city has that?” Brethauer said.

Brethauer said the skates, sleds, and hockey sticks, along with everything else, are ready to go. He said in order to create the four inches of ice needed to skate, he would need a stretch of three days where temperatures stay in the high teens or low 20s.

But those numbers aren’t in the TV5 First Alert weather forecast.

“We’re just going to have to wait it out, and then what we’ll do is we’ll add dates later as it gets colder,” Brethauer said.

Brethauer said he can’t wait until all of the skates are in use.

“I grew up on the east side as a poor kid, and Hoyt park was the savior for me,” Brethauer said. “It gave me something to do for free, or next to free, to just go have fun and be a kid. And that’s what we’re all about.”

