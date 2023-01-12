Crews fight fire at Ithaca manufacturing facility

Fire reported at Trident Manufacturing in Ithaca Wednesday night 1/11/23.
Fire reported at Trident Manufacturing in Ithaca Wednesday night 1/11/23.(WNEM)
By Elisse Ramey
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ITHACA, Mich. (WNEM) - Fire crews were called to the scene of a fire at Trident Manufacturing in Ithaca Wednesday evening.

A TV5 crew arrived to see first responders still on scene but the fire under control.

A TV5 viewer sent a photo that showed flames and plumes of black smoke rising through the roof.

According to the company website, Trident specializes in precision machining, laser cutting, plasma cutting and fabrication for several industries.

We’re working to learn whether anyone was injured, the extent of the damage and what caused the fire.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A neighbor told TV5's Rayvin Bleu that the incident Wednesday night in Davison is tragic.
Active police scene in Davison Wednesday night
Gary Byas is accused of sexually assaulting a young relative and faces several charges after a...
Sheriff: Young student reveals sexual abuse by relative to first-year teacher
Several law enforcement agencies remained on the scene of W. Third Street between M-15 and N....
Police scene in Davison neighborhood still active Wednesday night
We'll have an update on this active scene in Davison on the news at 10 on TV5+ and TV5 News at...
Active police scene in Davison