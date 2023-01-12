Crews fight fire at Ithaca manufacturing facility

ITHACA, Mich. (WNEM) - Fire crews were called to the scene of a fire at Trident Manufacturing in Ithaca Wednesday evening.

A TV5 crew arrived to see first responders still on scene but the fire under control.

A TV5 viewer sent a photo that showed flames and plumes of black smoke rising through the roof.

According to the company website, Trident specializes in precision machining, laser cutting, plasma cutting and fabrication for several industries.

We’re working to learn whether anyone was injured, the extent of the damage and what caused the fire.

