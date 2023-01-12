Husband, wife dead after apparent murder-suicide in Davison

DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 67-year-old man and his wife are dead after what appears to be a murder-suicide in Davison.

Davison police officers responded to a home in the 100 block of W. Third St. about 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for reports of a shooting.

The preliminary investigation shows a 67-year-old Lapeer County man arrived at the home on Third Street and made contact with his wife who was visiting her elderly family member, Davison Police Chief Donald Harris said.

The man pulled out a handgun during a verbal argument and shot his wife, Harris said, adding police believe he then turned the gun on himself.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Harris said.

His wife was transported to Hurley Medical Center where she died from her injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital, Harris said.

It is unclear what led to the shooting, which remains under investigation.

This incident comes about a month after another shooting killed two people in the city on Dec. 18.

